SpaceX eyeing Wednesday for launch of Falcon 9 carrying Starlink satellites

SpaceX is aiming to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 23 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit on Wednesday.

Liftoff is scheduled for 5:47 p.m. ET, from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, with backup launch windows available until 9:23 p.m. ET.

This mission marks the 18th flight for the Falcon 9’s first-stage booster, which previously supported several launches, including Ispace M1, CRS-27, SES 22, Amazonas-6, Bandwagon-1, and 12 Starlink missions.

After stage separation, the first stage is expected to land on the drone ship "A Shortfall of Gravitas" stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

