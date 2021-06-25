SpaceX delays Friday's satellite rideshare mission launch

article

On Thursday, SpaceX delayed Friday's launch of its Transporter-2 mission.

The launch was set for Friday afternoon at Cape Canaveral.



In a tweet, SpaceX wrote, "Team is taking additional time for pre-launch check outs ahead of the Transporter-2 mission; will announce new target launch date once confirmed[.]"

The launch will involve a commercial rideshare mission with more than 80 small satellites.

Stay tuned to FOX 35 Orlando for information on when the launch will happen.