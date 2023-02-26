SpaceX Crew-6 astronaut launch: All systems 'looking good' for nighttime liftoff from Florida

SpaceX says that all systems and weather are "looking good" for the Crew-6 astronaut mission to the International Space Station on Monday morning.

Liftoff is scheduled for 1:45 a.m. Monday morning from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The latest weather forecast from the US Space Force 45th Weather Squadron at Patrick SFB shows that there is a 95-percent favorable weather forecast at liftoff time.

The team of four astronauts will spend six months doing research at the International Space Station. The goal is to help us here at home and expand what we can achieve in space.

According to SpaceX, the crew will conduct over 200 science experiments and technology demonstrations on the ISS.

Some of their investigations will include continuing combustion research, which will help scientists assess the flammability of materials used in future space missions and determine the best ways to detect and suppress fires in space, NASA said.

Another part of their research will involve monitoring how spaceflight stressors affect cellular immune functions. By understanding this, scientists may better develop countermeasures to those stressors.

Crew-6 crew members will also work on testing tissue chips or small devices that imitate the functions of human organs. By studying them on the ISS , the crew will learn how to help ensure the heart health of future space explorers and also apply those learnings to people on Earth .

Members of the Crew-6 mission include NASA astronauts Mission Commander Stephen Brown and Pilot Warren "Woody" Hoburg, United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

According to NASA, Brown, Hoburg, Alneyadi and Fedyaev will also collect samples from outside of the space station to see whether the spacecraft releases microorganisms into space. This investigation will help scientists determine whether changes may need to be applied to future crewed missions to limit contamination from Earth.

Credit: SpaceX

Engineers for the upcoming mission say this is the fastest turnaround time for a crewed mission. The NASA and SpaceX partnership is growing stronger and there’s even more of a push to see what else is possible.

"Some of it relates back to benefits for humanity," said Kirt Costello who’s the ISS Chief Scientist.

The crew will fly aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft called Endeavor. Endeavor will be carried by SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket.

FOX Weather contributed to this report.