SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites from Florida
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - SpaceX launched another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from the Space Coast on Friday.
A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 29 satellites is expected to liftoff at 7:16 a.m. ET from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
This launch marks the 30th flight for the first-stage booster supporting the mission, according to SpaceX. After separation, the booster will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which is stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.
Starlink satellite network
This new batch of satellites will join thousands of other satellites that have already been sent up, expanding Starlink's growing constellation.
The satellites provide broadband internet access to many parts of the world.
The Source: This story was written with information released by SpaceX.