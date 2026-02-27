The Brief SpaceX launched 29 Starlink satellites from Florida's Space Coast on Friday. A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the satellites lifted off at around 7:16 a.m. The satellites will be sent into low-Earth orbit, joining thousands of satellites in Starlink's growing network.



SpaceX launched another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from the Space Coast on Friday.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 29 satellites is expected to liftoff at 7:16 a.m. ET from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

This launch marks the 30th flight for the first-stage booster supporting the mission, according to SpaceX. After separation, the booster will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which is stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Starlink satellite network

This new batch of satellites will join thousands of other satellites that have already been sent up, expanding Starlink's growing constellation.

The satellites provide broadband internet access to many parts of the world.