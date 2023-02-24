SpaceX Crew-6 Launch: Tickets, where to watch, where to park, how to get there

Port Canaveral has released its plans for NASA's upcoming SpaceX Crew-6 Mission launching from the Kennedy Space Center this Monday.

The launch is scheduled to happen at 1:45 a.m. Monday morning from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center north of the port.

How to get tickets to the Crew-6 launch

Feel The Heat Viewing Package

The Kennedy Space Center is offering a viewing package that allows viewers to get as close to the launch pad as possible. The Feel The Heat launch viewing package allows viewers to see the rocket leave the pad. Those who purchase the package will also gain exclusive access to the Apollo/Saturn V Center exhibits and attractions during the launch window.

Package holders will watch from the Banana Creek Launch Viewing Area at the Apollo/Saturn V Center as Crew-6 takes off. This is approximately 3.9 miles from the launch pad.

The price for this package is $250 plus tax and can only be purchased online.

Package includes:

2-day admission to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Bus transportation through NASA's gates to the Apollo/Saturn V Center

Real-time launch commentary from a space-expert

Complimentary meal

Complimentary premium souvenir

A commemorative launch card, badge, lanyard

Digital photo of your party from AstroPhotos

Here are some other key details to keep in mind:

Bus boarding will begin at 10:30 p.m. with check-in starting 30 minutes prior.

Package holders are urged to arrive early

Bleacher space is limited. It's recommended that viewers bring a blanket or foldable chair that can be carried in a shoulder bag

Launch viewing packages are for all ages, but children must be accompanied by an adult

Launch viewing packages support two launch attempts and a 2nd daily admission ticket that is valid to use within 30 days after the launch date.

Where to park for the SpaceX Crew-6 launch

Jetty Park

Jetty Park will remain open past 9 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, and close after the launch. Parking is available until capacity is reached. Parking is only available to electronic pass holders. Parking passes must be purchased in advance. No cash or credit card transactions are allowed at the entrance booth.

People walking or riding bicycles will be allowed to enter the park until capacity is reached. After the launch, Brevard County deputies will direct cars onto Shorewood Drive towards North Atlantic Blvd.

Cove parking

Parking at The Cove is for business patrons only and those lots will remain open until capacity is reached.

Cruise terminals

All cruise terminal parking garages and surface lots are reserved for cruise passenger parking only. There will be no parking or viewing alongside SR 401 or George King Boulevard.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office will be patrolling the port to enforce parking restrictions. The sheriff's office marine units will be patrolling the Port waterways.

Drone photography is not permitted from the port without prior approval of CPA's Public Safety and Security Department.

Traffic in and around Port Canaveral

Exploration Tower and parking lot are closed for construction. There is no parking allowed on any of the Port roadways, unpaved lots or grassy surface areas, and the entirety of State Road 528 median.

State Route 401 will be open to vehicle traffic heading to the Port's northside cruise terminals and cargo operations and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station checkpoints.

What happens if the launch is scrubbed?

If the launch is scrubbed before the visitor complex opens:

The launch viewing package is mission specific, so it cannot be transferred to another mission. Package holders will retain their package and all inclusions for the next launch attempt. Refunds can also be requested only for any unused ticket packages.

If the launch is scrubbed after the visitor complex opens:

If the scrub is announced three or more hours before the scheduled launch time, food, beverage, and souvenirs are valid for the next launch date.

If the scrub is announced less than three hours before the scheduled launch time, food, beverages, and souvenirs will be provided only for the original launch date and time.