SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts discuss mission ahead of Oct. 30 launch

More than 16 months ago, NASA launched astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to space. It marked the first mission to space from American soil in nine years.

Now, a team of four is getting ready to write yet another page in history.

On Thursday afternoon, the Crew-3 team, Raja Char, Tom Marshburn, Kayla Barron, and European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer answered questions about their six-month mission, with a launch planned for Oct. 30.

"Everyone is more than qualified, and we are actually super happy to just get the chance to go to space," said Char.

They also addressed what experiments the team will be working on while at the International Space Station.

"Lots of medical experiments. We are testing out medical devices. I am going to be working with a muscle sensor that will help us figure out how muscle atrophy in space but also tech development for this device so that people can have these evaluations done in ICU or when they are out in the field," said Marshburn.

Barron explained how, with each mission, they get closer to making space a place for commercial activity and business.

"We are kind of at the dawn of a new era where we are bringing commercial partners into a low earth orbit economy to include partnering with companies who are interested in building destinations in low earth orbit like commercial space stations," she said.

