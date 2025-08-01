SpaceX Crew-11 rocket launch from Florida: How to watch, how to stream

Watch the launch live below when it begins:

All eyes are on the skies as NASA and SpaceX prepare for a second attempt to launch the Crew-11 mission to the International Space Station Friday morning.

On board: an international team of explorers—NASA’s Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, JAXA’s Kimiya Yui, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov—set to ride aboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft as it blasts off atop a Falcon 9 rocket.

Here's everything you need to know about the launch and how to watch.

When and where is the launch?

What we know:

Liftoff is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 1, at 11:43 a.m. EDT. Crew-11 will be aboard a Falcon 9 rocket which will launch from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

The launch was originally supposed to take place at 12:09 p.m. on Thursday, but it was scrubbed due to weather.

How to watch and stream the launch?

A live webcast of the mission will begin about five minutes prior to liftoff, which you can watch live on the FOX 35 website and the FOX Local App.

What is the purpose of the mission?

Dig deeper:

The mission’s purpose is to deliver a four‑person crew for a long‑duration stay aboard the ISS, where they will conduct scientific experiments and technology demonstrations aimed at advancing human exploration beyond low Earth orbit and benefiting life on Earth.

