Space Coast Light Festival abrubtly canceled. Here's what we know

The Space Coast Light Festival – a 1.3-mile drive/walk-thru holiday light display in Palm Bay – will not happen this year "due to reasons beyond our control," organizers posted recently on the event's website.

"Due to reasons beyond our control, we have decided to cancel the light festival until further notice," read a message posted to the event's website. "However, we remain optimistic and hopeful. The magic and wonder of the Light Festival is only being paused, not extinguished."

"We are dedicated to bringing back the festival in all its luminous glory as soon as it is feasible."

It wasn't immediately known what led to the event's abrupt cancelation - nor what its immediate future looks like. However, it appears to be the latest hurdle that organizes have had to overcome in recent years.

For nearly a decade the annual light show was held at Wickham Park in Melbourne. However, in 2022, the event was moved to Fred Poppe Regional Park in Palm Bay. Last year, the event's opening was slightly delayed after Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole battered both Florida coasts, causing extensive flooding and damage.

It's produced by the same team who also produces the Brevard Renaissance Fair, which is currently scheduled for Jan. 6 - Feb. 4, 2024 at Wickham Park.