Space Coast Honor Flight postponed due to coronavirus

It's a once in a lifetime trip for veterans visiting war memorials in Washington, D.C. with other men and women who have served this country.

"I never went because the space is limited and no sense in me taking up someone else’s space, but the guys here asked me to do it so I’m looking forward to going," said Air Force Veteran Gerald Capley.

Capley was scheduled to head out on March 28 with a group from Brevard County, but the Space Coast Honor Flight canceled the trip.

"Frankly, I was anticipating it... just something that had to be done," Capley said.

Jim Hart, president of Space Coast Honor Flight, says the board didn't want to take any chances with the coronavirus.

"This is the group that the CDC is most concerned about – the elderly," Hart said.

The organization says 25 veterans were scheduled to be on the flight.

They would leave from Orlando International Airport in the morning, visiting the war memorials in D.C. and then head back to Central Florida later that night.

"They took it very optimistically. We’ve actually rescheduled all of them. This is the first of seven flights this year," Hart told FOX 35 News.

He says flights are scheduled to resume in late April.

Capley's daughter, Jill Capley England, plans to go with him when they get the all-clear.

"I’m appreciative of the fact that they’re taking these steps to hold so that those who might be susceptible are protected," she said.

The Southeast Florida Honor Flight has also canceled two trips due to coronavirus.