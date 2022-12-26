Orlando International Airport flight delays, cancellations leave many passengers stranded

Many travelers flying through Orlando International Airport (OIA) on the day after Christmas have found themselves delayed or in a state of limbo as they sort out their plans after flight cancellations.

In Orlando and across the country, thousands of passengers were left stranded at airports on Monday as airlines worked to recover from the Christmas blizzard . More than 3,600 flights were canceled, according to FlightAware.com, and Southwest Airlines owned a majority of those.

At OIA, the Southwest Airlines departure board was lit up in red. Long lines at the check-in counters wrapped down the hallway as nearly 85% of all Southwest flights were canceled or delayed. "I’ve been in the same clothes for about three days, and we’ve been hotel hopping," said Stephen Svestka.

Svestka and his family were in the Bahamas on vacation. They flew Southwest from the island paradise to Fort Lauderdale where they were supposed to catch a connecting flight home to Chicago in time for Christmas Eve. Instead, they had five different flights canceled over the last three days. "We drove for three hours from Fort Lauderdale to Orlando. We rented a car to get better odds of getting out of here, but it’s not looking like that," said Taylor Brudnicki.

To top it off, they said Southwest lost their bags. Now, they are debating on driving all the way home. "We’ve been in the same clothes. No toothbrush, no mouthwash, nothing!" said Svestka.

The Martins are also flying Southwest to get home to Pittsburgh. "We are trying to be patient, but, we’re anxious to get home," said William Martin.

Their 6 p.m. flight was delayed for two hours before getting the word it was canceled altogether. "I’m a Hilton rewards member, so we’re going to stay somewhere at the Hilton," said Alicia Martin.

FlightAware.com showed Southwest Airlines had canceled nearly 2,700 flights on Monday – that is over 2,000 more than the next airline – and nearly 800 more are delayed. For those left stranded, their advice to others is not to fly during the holidays.

To check flight status, live updates, and flight tracking to and from OIA, visit the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority website.

What happens if my flight gets canceled?

If your flight gets canceled, most airlines will rebook you on the next available flight to your destination – as long as seats are available.

If your flight is canceled, and you choose to forgo the planned trip, you're entitled to a refund for any unused portion of your flight – even if the flight is non-refundable, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. In addition, you're also entitled to get your money back for any bag fees or extras, such as a seat assignment.

While airlines are not required to put you on another airline’s flight, they can and sometimes do. "It does not hurt to politely ask your airline if it will transfer your ticket to another airline that has a flight with available seats," the DOT states on its website. "Ask the airline or check online to see if another carrier has open seats and then ask if the first airline will transfer your ticket to that carrier. Remember, however, that airlines are not required to do this."

Airlines are not required to provide passengers with money or other compensation for costs that fall outside the canceled airline ticket such as hotel accommodations, cab fare, or food. Airlines are also not required to reimburse you for any trip costs affected by the canceled flight like a prepaid hotel room, a cruise, a vacation, a concert, other tickets, or lost wages.

Each airline has its own policies about what it will do for passengers whose flights have been canceled so don't be afraid to ask. DOT has also created the Airline Customer Service Dashboard to ensure the traveling public has easy access to information about services that U.S. airlines provide.

How to get refunded if your flight is canceled

While a canceled flight is the last thing anyone traveling during the holiday season wants to hear, there is a silver lining: DOT regulations guarantee you a refund.

"A passenger is entitled to a refund if the airline canceled a flight, regardless of the reason, and the passenger chooses not to travel," the DOT website explains.

A passenger is also entitled to a refund if the airline makes a significant schedule change or significant delays in the flight and the passenger chooses not the travel, according to the DOT.

"DOT has not specifically defined what constitutes a ‘significant delay.’ Whether you are entitled to a refund depends on many factors – including the length of the delay, the length of the flight, and your particular circumstances. DOT determines whether you are entitled to a refund following a significant delay on a case-by-case basis," the DOT writes.

However, because of heavy holiday traffic, getting your refund doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be able to book another flight for the same price. You may be forced to scramble for a more expensive ticket last minute.

You can read more information on refunds at the DOT website.