Florida Turnpike southbound lanes near Clermont now open

UPDATE: As of 3:47 p.m., all southbound lanes on the Florida Turnike near Clermont appear to have reopened.

All southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike are currently closed near mile marker 283 in the Clermont area.

The lanes were closed Saturday afternoon at Exit 278, which is North Hancock Road.

Traffic cameras show that traffic is being detoured to North Hancock Road.

There is currently police activity in the area.

Traffic cameras show heavy backup and a police presence near mile marker 283 in the Clermont area.

