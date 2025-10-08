Sophia Lewin becomes first female position coach in Stetson football history

The Brief Sophia Lewin is the first female position coach in Stetson Football history. Sophia previously worked in the NFL and at Kutztown University. The Hatters are searching for their first winning record since 2019.



Stetson University football is breaking new ground this season with the hiring of Sophia Lewin, the first female position coach in program history.

Lewin, who previously worked as an offensive assistant with the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and at Kutztown University, joined the Hatters’ staff ahead of a rebuild season.

The backstory:

This is a rebuilding season for Stetson Football. The Hatters (2-4, 1-1) are in pursuit of their first winning season since 2019. The program hired former NFL offensive lineman Mike Jasper to be the head coach of a very young Hatters team.

"Some of our best players didn’t play last year," said Jasper. "We’ve got freshmen and sophomores that hadn’t touched the field here yet, and they’re starting for us. I think it’s seven or eight starters that were actually dudes on last year’s team that are at other institutions. Even the returners are young, and you add 58 freshmen to that. The future is bright."

Jasper isn’t the only coach with NFL experience. Wide Receivers Coach Sophia Lewin served as an offensive assistant with the Buffalo Bills. When Jasper called them before the start of the season, Sophia didn’t think twice before saying yes.

"It was a no-brainer for me wanting to be here," said Lewin. "I know that this place is really special."

"Coach is a phenomenal football mind," said Jasper. "We both have ties to Buffalo. Coach has grown into a powerhouse."

Sophia is the first female position coach in Stetson Football history, which isn’t a new reality for them. Sophia has spent their entire life proving people wrong.

"I’m a kid who grew up playing baseball," explained Lewin. "I was told a million times I shouldn’t play baseball, but I was really good at it. And then, ‘Oh, you shouldn’t coach football.’ Why not? I’m really good at it."

Sophia’s combination of experience, knowledge and talent make them a perfect fit for the Stetson coaching staff. And their presence alone is an inspiration for the rest of the team.

"It’s been very inspiring for me," said Stetson Wide Receiver Wyatt Rogers. "Seeing someone like them come into a male dominated field and doing their thing and doing it at the highest level is awesome to see. It’s very cool."

"Who cares? Can you coach football?" said Jasper. "Can you develop young people? Do you care? Soph meets all those characteristics. It’s seeing somebody do something that’s unexpected. If the end result is the same, you still have to run the race. Sophia is running a hell of a race. All of these things almost disappear. All I see is one heck of a ball coach."

Sophia hasn’t allowed what people think about them to get in their way, and their journey is just getting started.

"Everybody else is taken, just be me. I don’t know any other way. I hope to God if I ever tried to be somebody else that you’d correct me."