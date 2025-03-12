Sonic booms possible after Crew-10 launch from Florida

The Brief Central Florida residents may hear sonic booms following the Crew-10 launch from Florida on Wednesday as SpaceX attempts to land its Falcon 9's first-stage booster at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

SpaceX and NASA are planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket with Dragon's 10th crewed mission (Crew-10) to the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday night from Florida.

After the rocket takes off, SpaceX will attempt a landing of the Falcon 9's first-stage booster at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, which could produce sonic booms, officials warn.

What is a sonic boom?

Dig deeper:

Often mistaken for an explosion, a sonic boom is actually described as a "thunder-like noise" that people on the ground hear when a spacecraft, plane, or other aerospace vehicle flies faster than the speed of sound, also known as supersonic speed, according to NASA.

What time is the Crew-10 launch from Florida?

Timeline:

The launch is scheduled for Wednesday, March 12, with liftoff expected at 7:48 p.m. from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

A backup opportunity is set for Thursday, March 13, at 7:26 p.m.

Crew-10: Who are the astronauts? What is the mission overview?

NASA astronauts Anne McClain, Nichole Ayers, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov will lift off from Florida on a previously flown Dragon spacecraft called Endurance.

The flight will be the 10th crew rotation mission with SpaceX to the space station, and the 11th human spaceflight as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, officials said.

SpaceX Crew-10 members (L/R) JAXA astronaut Takuya Onish, Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov, pilot Nichole Ayers and commander Anne McClain, both NASA astronauts, pose for the press on arrival at the Launch and Landing Facility at the Kennedy Space C Expand

Crew-10 will conduct scientific research to prepare for deep space exploration and benefit life on Earth. They will test spacecraft materials, engage with students via ham radio, test a lunar navigation system, and study how space affects the body.

Stranded NASA astronauts Suni Williams Butch Wilmore to return Earth

After the crew handover and if the weather is good, NASA astronauts Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore, Nick Hague, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, will board the Crew-9 SpaceX Dragon spacecraft and return to Earth.

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - JUNE 05: NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test Commander Butch Wilmore (L) and Pilot Suni Williams walk out of the Operations and Checkout Building on June 05, 2024 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The astronauts are heading to Boeing’s Expand

Williams and Wilmore arrived at the ISS in June 2024 aboard Boeing's Starliner CST-100 spacecraft during its first crewed test flight. However, after a series of technical issues with the spacecraft, NASA decided to send the Starliner back to Earth in September 2024 without the astronauts.

The Starliner crew flight was originally planned to last just over a week, but the astronauts have now been in orbit for nearly 10 months.

How to stream the launch?

We will stream the launch live on FOX Local, the FOX 35 News app and on the FOX 35 Orlando website.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: