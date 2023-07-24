Son of Orange County leader who co-chair tourism task force arrested on drug charges

The Orlando Police Department said officers arrested Randall Healy Clark during a traffic stop on an active warrant for trafficking methamphetamine.

Clark is the son of Jane Healy, former managing editor of the Orlando Sentinel and co-chair of the Orange County Tourist Development Tax Citizen Advisory Task Force, which is currently doling out more than $300 million in tax revenue to high-profile expansion projects around the county.

Along with Clark, police also arrested Patricia Fredrick, who was with him, on a charge of fentanyl possession. They also said there were 125 grams of meth in the car with them. From there, police moved a short distance away to the Delaney Park home Clark shares with his mother.

"I was sitting, watching TV, all of a sudden I go on the side porch and there's all these cops there. Then they cuff me, which is, I'm under suspicion of nothing," Healy said.

At the house, the OPD SWAT unit arrested two other people, Deborah Rogers, and Audriana Gardner. Healy said police did a thorough search of her home.

"They were a couple of hours, tore everything up, and went around. I didn't even see that they had any drugs."

Neighbors, who didn't want to be identified, said it wasn’t the first time there had been problems at the house.

"We've had neighbors move out of the neighborhood because of it. Some of our neighbors who walk their dogs found needles on the street, that kind of thing."

Police charged Clark with five counts of drug-related charges, including trafficking meth, possession of meth and other drugs, and possession with intent to sell. Police said they found more drugs in the house, along with ammunition.

Neighbors are worried that nothing will change after this.

"They seem to arrest people, put them in handcuffs, and then it continues."

Police said there could be more arrests, and they were looking into whether this could be prosecuted as a criminal nuisance case.