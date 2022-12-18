Near freezing temperatures expected overnight in Florida, the coldest of the season so far

Many Central Florida residents can expect a sunny, but cool day Sunday thanks to a breezy north wind. High temperatures will range from the upper 50s north to the upper 60s south.

The overnight low temperatures, however, will be the coldest of the season so far, with lows falling to near freezing in northern Florida to 40s across most of Central Florida – with a Freeze Warning in effect for Alachua County.

SUNDAY FORECAST

Today's high: 64 degrees Tonight's low: 47 degrees | Rain: Dry

BEACHES: The high rip current risk continues today all along our entire east coast. Surf is around 3-4'. It will be cool and gusty along the beaches with some sitting in the 60s. It is not recommended to enter the surf today.

THEME PARKS: It is a perfect day to head to the theme parks. Skies will become mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s.

OUTLOOK: Our weather pattern remains plenty active in the week leading up to Christmas Day. After a cool start to the week with lows in the 40s Monday morning, temperatures will return to the 70s ahead of our next system.

Heavy rain and lightning will be possible Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.

Attention then turns to a polar front expected to move into Florida Friday. This front will bring some of the coldest air Florida has seen in years. More on the Christmas weekend chill in the next section.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Thanks to the late-week Arctic front, Christmas weekend will be downright cold. Feels-like temperatures on Christmas Eve morning could fall well below freezing area-wide.

This will likely prompt Wind Chill Advisories with Freeze Warnings also likely. Highs may be stuck in the 40s to 50s despite increasing sunshine. Christmas Day may not have the winds, but temperatures won't be much warmer.

As for rain chances, the air should be exceptionally dry with no precipitation expected (sorry no snow).