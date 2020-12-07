Some Central Florida school districts update COVID-19 protocol to follow new CDC recommendations

Some Central Florida school districts are updating its protocols to follow new guidelines from the CDC that shortened the quarantine time for people exposed to COVID-19.

Students at Brevard, Lake and Volusia County School Districts who test positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed to the virus can now return to school after 10 days in quarantine instead of 14 days. That's only if students do not have any symptoms.

The districts are changing their policies after new CDC guidelines cut the quarantine period from 14 days to 7-10 days.

“We are following the guidelines from the experts. We're doing what they suggest that we do,” said Sherri Owens, with the Lake County School District.

About 75% of Volusia County students are in face-to-face learning. The district says a shorter quarantine period could prevent students from falling behind.

“It could significantly cut the amount of time that they missed of their classroom instruction,” said Cindy Lane, with Volusia County Schools.

While students are quarentining they can continue learning digitally.

Lake County Schools also have 75% of its students in face-to-face learning. The district says updating guidelines and making sure all cleaning measures are in place have helped to bring their students back to the classroom.

“We found that in our schools we've had a positivity rate of less than 1%, so we're finding very few positive cases,” Owens said. “As a result, a lot of parents have chosen to send their students back to our schools for face-to-face instruction and we welcome them back with open arms.”

The Osceola School District says it’s in the process of drafting new protocols to follow the CDC recommendations.

Seminole and Orange have not made changes yet and are continuing to follow state guidelines for people exposed to COVID-19.