Orange chemical cloud sparks concern in Brevard County, raising concerns from residents

The Brief Residents are concerned about an abnormal orange vapor that covered parts of Palm Bay on Monday. Brevard Fire Rescue confirmed a day after the incident that the substance was vaporized sodium cyanide and bromine. People are frustrated because this isn’t the first incident at the same chemical plant.



Social media was swarming with photos and video of the orange vapor cloud on Monday afternoon. Many had no idea what it was but were concerned about breathing it in.

What Happened:

Palm Bay Fire Rescue responded to reports of an orange vapor cloud near the FAR Chemical plant on Monday and released a statement outlining what happened and said the situation was a single, isolated event. People were still concerned even after officials put out the updates.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Five years ago, the same plant had an explosion that sent black smoke billowing.

What they're saying:

People who drove through the smoke had never seen anything like it before.

"I think there needs to be answers to people’s questions," said Sabrina McDonald, who’s concerned about the chemical release.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

She isn’t alone.

"It’s a little shady," said Summer Cox, who saw the chemical cloud, and her Tesla recorded it.

Palm Bay Fire statement

"Approximately 3 hours ago, one of the containers at the FAR Research center, near US-1 and R.J. Conlan, released a vapor into the air after venting. The container’s safety mechanism functioned as designed, activating when pressure levels reached a point deemed unsafe. The plant manager met with our personnel to review the incident and provide details about the materials involved.

"This was a single, isolated event. No injuries occurred, and on-site staff are already working to ensure that all other containment components are operating as expected. The plant manager also confirmed that the mist/vapor released is harmless to the environment, wildlife, soil, pets, and people.

"Fire Rescue and Haz Mat teams remained on scene for nearly two hours, to conduct precautionary air monitoring test in the case conditions change. All reports have returned to normal and crews have started clearing the scene. No additional reports of injury or further hazards."

Brevard County Fire response

On Tuesday, a spokesperson with Brevard County Fire told FOX 35 News that the substance was confirmed vaporized sodium cyanide and bromine. The CDC lists sodium cyanide as "a highly toxic chemical asphyxiant that interferes with the body’s ability to use oxygen" on the government website.

FAR Chemical, Inc. statement

FOX 35 went to the FAR Chemical plant near U.S. 1 trying to get answers on what happened. A company spokesperson shared this statement via email about the incident.

"The afternoon of September 29, FAR Chemical experienced an incident involving a release solely of bromine from one of the vessels at our Palm Bay plant. No FAR Chemical employees were injured as a result of the incident.

"The Palm Bay Fire Department and the Brevard County HazMat Team responded to the plant. They examined the facility and conducted monitoring that indicated no air-quality impacts from the incident. We extend appreciation to the Palm Bay Fire Department and the Brevard County HazMat Team for their assistance.

"FAR Chemical will not restart the vessels until the cause of the incident has been determined and any necessary corrective actions put in place. We are cooperating with authorities to conduct a thorough investigation of the incident and will not speculate on the cause of the incident.

"Used as a disinfectant in swimming pools and water treatment, bromine also is used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals and other common products, as well as in a variety of other applications."