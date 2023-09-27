'Social Living': New, luxury high-rise apartment building coming to downtown Orlando

article

A new 27-story, 462-unit development is slated to open in downtown Orlando in late 2023.

Society Orlando will have over 100,000 square feet of amenities including a massive pool deck with grilling and entertainment areas, a co-working lab with private conference rooms, social lounges, a lobby craft food and beverage operation, a lush yoga lawn, and more.

The building, which is being developed by PMG and Raven Capital Management / RCM Living (Raven) will be available to move in beginning on January 3, 2024, according to the apartment website.

Image 1 of 14 ▼ Credit: Society Orlando

The high-rise will also offer 34,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Various floor plans include a "rent-by-bedroom" option with a 2 bed and 2 baths beginning at $1,575 a month. Studios, junior one-bedroom, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom options are also available.