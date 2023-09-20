Orlando-metro area rent report: Most, least expensive places to live

article

Research from active rental home listings in August was recently analyzed to determine the most and least expensive places to rent in the Orlando metro area, Zumper reports.

If you're considering moving to Central Florida, or maybe you already live here and are looking to relocate to a nearby city it'd be helpful to know what the rent prices are looking like.

Most expensive cities to rent

As of August, the most expensive place to rent a one-bedroom in the Orlando metro area was New Smyrna Beach with a median rent of $2,460. Clermont was the second most expensive area to rent a one-bedroom with median rent at $1,640.

When it comes to two bedrooms, New Smyrna Beach takes the cake at a median price of $3,020 followed by Ormond Beach which has a median rent of $2,200.

Orlando was the third-priciest rent at $1,620 for a one-bedroom.

Least expensive cities to rent

The most affordable city to rent a one-bedroom was Leesburg with one-bedrooms priced at $1,040, Titusville was second with a one-bedroom rent of $1,060, and DeLand ranked third with a one-bedroom median price of $1,080.

Leesburg and Titusville both had the cheapest two-bedroom median rent prices in August.

Fastest growing rents year over year

New Smyrna Beach had the fastest growing year-over-year rent that's up 26.8% since this time last year.

Ormond Beach rent has climbed 22.5% since this same time last year and Ocala was third with the fastest-growing rent at 18% year over year.

Fastest growing rents month over month

For month-over-month growth, Ormond Beach had the fastest-growing rent at 5.8%. Apopka was second with 5.3% month-over-month growth, and Leesburg saw a rent increase of 3% over the last month.

Here's a table showing each city's ranking from the August rent report:

The rent report analyzed active listings that hit the market in August. The listings are aggregated by city to calculate median asking rents.