Snowcat Ridge: Florida snow park now open for 2022 season

Snow is in the forecast for Florida – because Snowcat Ridge is back for the 2022 season in Dade City!

The outdoor attraction – which claims to be Florida's only alpine snow park with "real" snow – was supposed to open last week but got pushed back due to Tropical Storm Nicole.

Snowcat Ridge features a 60-foot tall, 400-foot long snow tubing hill with single, double, and 10-person snow tubing. Riders are transported to the top of the hill using a pair of moving sidewalk conveyor lifts.

The Snowy Slopes also features nightly music and a light show visible throughout the park.

While you're taking a break from snow tubing, guests can also enjoy other activities including:

The Arctic Igloo: a snow play area, a snowball target area, and a Bunny Slope for riders under 42″ tall designed especially for children 3 years old and younger

Crystal Ribbon: an outdoor ice skating ribbon and beginner oval

Eskimo Outpost: private igloo rentals with fire pit for roasting smores

Alpine Village: outlets features food trucks, drinks, beer, wine, and shopping at the gift shop

The park first opened in 2020, but faced some setbacks during its inaugural season. Operators had to change some of its hours after they "misestimated" how much snow they needed.

Tickets start at $29.95. You can purchase them on the Snowcat Ridge website.