Cold front coming to Central Florida this week: Here's how low temperatures will drop

Today's high: 80 degrees

Tonight's low: 55 degrees

Rain: Mainly dry

Main weather concerns:

A cold front is currently moving across the Florida Peninsula. This feature is enhancing clouds today, perhaps a few light showers as well. Much of the rain will wrap up before 3pm near Orlando and the Northwest Counties, then closer to 7pm, the Space Coast begins drying up.

BEACHES:

The beaches feature a mix of sun and clouds at times, mostly cloudy at others. Highs in the 70s. A moderate risk of rip currents remains in place for the local surf zone. Surf is in the 2-3' range as a

in a NE swell today.

THEME PARKS:

Decent day for the theme parks on this Wednesday. High temp this pm heads for the 80 degree mark under a mostly cloudy sky. Showers, albeit light, remain possible mainly before 3pm this afternoon.

OUTLOOK:

Looking ahead...wake up temps will be much cooler by Thursday and Friday mornings. Into the 40s and 50s we go, some of the coolest air for the area in a few weeks.

Temps rebound a bit by the weekend but, do expect a lot of cloud cover and periodic Northeast breezes, especially in the coastal locations.

TROPICS:

The tropics are calm with no activity expected within the next five days. The hurricane season continues until November 30th.

