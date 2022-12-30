Smiles Nite Club bartender given 'lifesaving award' following Florida bar shooting

A bartender at Smiles Nite Club in Palm Coast, Florida who hopped over the bar to intervene after a man allegedly walked in with a gun, pointed it at his girlfriend, and then started shooting inside the bar was recently recognized with a lifesaving award from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly awarded David Ghiloni with the "Livesaving Award" on Dec. 19, 2022.

"This courageous act…without a doubt saved lives that night" — Sheriff Rick Staly

"This courageous act…without a doubt saved lives that night," Sheriff Staly said in a prepared statement. "I am honored to be able to recognize David who so selflessly helped those in need and put his own life in harm's way to protect others."

On Nov. 20, 2022, deputies rushed to Smiles Nite Club after several 911 calls reported a shooting inside the bar.

Deputies said a man became upset because he could not find his keys, walked out, and then returned with a gun. After he walked back in, he grabbed a woman who was seated at the bar and allegedly put her into a headlock and then pointed the gun at her head before Ghiloni, the bartender, jumped over the counter as others rushed over and tackled him.

Connor Anderson, 30, was arrested in the parking lot. He faces 15 charges, including multiple counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into a building, and use a firearm under the influence of alcohol, according to online court records.

Deputies said Anderson fired six shots inside the bar, some of which was captured on surveillance video. Remarkably, no one was struck or seriously hurt, officials said.

Because Ghiloni was moving out of state, Sheriff Staly presented him with the award early. Additional awards will be presented at a ceremony in January, FCSO said in its news release.