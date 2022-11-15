Small plane crashes on grassy runway in Volusia County; 1 hurt, officials say

One person has been hurt after a single-engine plane crashed Tuesday afternoon in Volusia County, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

A VSO spokesperson said the pilot was injured, but breathing. The plane crashed on a "grassy runway" along Maytown Road in Oak Hill, Florida, not far from the eastern coast, the spokesperson said.

Details on the circumstances of the crash, the plane, or the extent of the pilot's injuries was not immediately known.