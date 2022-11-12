Expand / Collapse search

1 person injured in Brevard County plane crash

By Kiah Armstrong
Published 
Brevard County
FOX 35 Orlando

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - One person was injured in a plane crash in Brevard County Saturday afternoon, according to fire officials. 

Around 12:30 p.m., the Brevard County Fire Rescue along with other agencies said they responded to reports of a plane crash. 

Image 1 of 6

Credit: Brevard Fire Rescue

One person was a "trauma alert" and was flown to Holmes Regional Medical Center by First Flight. 

The current condition of the person who was injured is unknown.