Sloth imports to Florida now require a new wildlife permit: FWC memo

The Brief Any animal facility in Florida that wants to import sloths will now have to obtain a special, free permit with the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission. The change, according to State Rep. Anna Eskamani, means facilities in Florida that want to house sloths will have to "meet basic standards" before receiving the OK to import sloths. It comes after the deaths of more than 50 sloths that were imported to Florida to be part of the now-defunct Sloth World attraction.



Animal facilities in Florida that want to house and care for sloths will now have to file a special permit with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to import sloths into the state.

Rep. Eskamani shared a photo of the new FWC memo, dated June 19, on her Facebook page. Late Monday, a spokesperson for the FWC confirmed to FOX 35 that the memo was sent to permit holders.

According to the FWC memo, Class III Wildlife Permits, also known as "blanket import permits," will no longer include sloths of any species. Instead, any facility that wants to house sloths will have to apply for a free "Wildlife Importation Permit," before importing sloths into Florida.

The FWC recommends facilities put in the application at least two weeks before a sloth is scheduled to be imported.

Rep. Eskamani: This change is a ‘small, but important win'

What they're saying:

"This latest announcement from FWC is a small but important win: moving forward, all entities properly permitted to own sloths will be required to obtain a Wildlife Importation Permit BEFORE importing sloth(s) into Florida. This will ensure that legally required facilities actually exist before sloths are brought into Florida," said Rep. Eskamani in a Facebook post.

"Obviously, our desire is for a permanent ban on the importation of wild-caught sloths and stricter ownership criteria, but those requirements would require FWC rule changes, which have to go through formal public comment and a Commission vote."

The backstory:

The FWC issued a temporary ban on the importation of sloths into Florida, following FOX 35's investigative reporting into the deaths of more than 50 sloths intended for Sloth World, a now-defunct sloth attraction under construction in Orange County.

That ban is scheduled to expire on July 10, unless rescinded early or extended. The FWC has not yet indicated its plans.

As FOX 35 reported, dozens of sloths were reportedly housed in makeshift warehouses in Orange County and Orange. Thirteen were rescued from the warehouse in Orange County and brought to the Central Florida Zoo for emergency care. Of the 13, five have since died: Bandit, Bandero, Dumpling, Mr. Ginger, and Willow.

Zoo staff said all the sloths arrived dehydrated, underweight, and suffering from digestive issues.

Meet the 8 remaining sloths

Sloth experts and the keepers at the Central Florida Zoo said sloths require a strict diet and environment and, like most animals, often hide stress or potential medical issues. While some of the sloths have been moved out of the ICU, a sloth could go from a healthy condition to a grave condition quickly and without notice, the officials said.

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