Orlando weather: More scattered storms in Central Florida

The Brief More afternoon downpours and storms expected in Central Florida on Thursday. The storms will stay mostly west of Orlando and arrive around 2 p.m. It will be a breezy weekend at the beaches with rough and dangerous surf conditions possible.



The sea-breeze brings more afternoon downpours and storms, especially west of Orlando.

A drier trend next week will help usher in another stretch of steamy temperatures.

Live radar: Track the weather

Scattered afternoon storms

The Atlantic sea-breeze will help to bring a 60% chance of isolated to scattered showers and storms to Central Florida, especially west of Orlando.

A few isolated downpours will move onshore this morning from the Atlantic along the coast; however, the highest chances of rain will still take place in the afternoon.

The main timing of showers and storms will be from around 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. These won't be widespread, but where it rains it will be quite heavy.

Frequent lightning and strong winds will be possible for those who see storms today as well.

The Atlantic sea-breeze will continue to enhance showers and storms through the end of the work week and for Saturday.

As the sea-breeze works inland, it will spark scattered heavy rain and storms mainly from Orlando and points west. East of Orlando won't be completely rain free, as chances will be more hit-and-miss.

Rough surf at the beaches this weekend

It will be a breezy weekend at the beaches with rough and dangerous surf conditions possible.

Onshore winds will gust up to 20-25 mph, bringing choppy surf and a high risk of rip currents. If you have plans on hitting the Atlantic beaches this weekend, be sure to swim near a lifeguard and be very careful when getting into ocean waters.

Back-to-school forecast

As many kids are heading back to school on Aug. 10, it looks like it will be a hotter and more typical Florida-like day.

Moisture levels will be slightly lower and closer to normal, which will mean rain and storm chances will be closer to normal as well.

Plan for a hot and muggy day with highs approaching the mid 90s with a 40% chance of afternoon and evening downpours and storms.

Heating things up

Lower levels of moisture will help keep chances of showers and storms slightly below normal next week.

In turn, temperatures will be heating back up. Highs will go from the low 90s this weekend, to the mid 90s by early and middle parts of next week.