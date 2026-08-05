Orlando Dreamers renew push for $975 million in tourism tax funding
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Dreamers unveiled new renderings Wednesday of a proposed baseball stadium near SeaWorld.
The group behind the Dreamers renewed its request for $975 million in Orange County tourism development tax funding to help bring Major League Baseball to Central Florida.
Local perspective:
Project leaders told a county advisory board the stadium would be backed by $2 billion in private investment and generate an estimated $72 billion in economic impact over 30 years.
The group also projects the development would create 50,000 permanent jobs and generate about $32 million annually in tourism development tax revenue. Officials said the venue would host concerts and other sporting events in addition to baseball.
"This is going to be a 365 day a year site," Orlando Dreamers co-founder Jim Schnorf said.
The proposed stadium would be built in the Interstate 4 corridor near SeaWorld and include a pedestrian walkway connecting the venue to a planned SunRail station. Schnorf said the location offers "terrific transportation logistics" and called it an ideal site for a major sports venue.
Former Major League Baseball All-Star David Eckstein, who serves as a community advisor for the Dreamers, said Orlando's tourism industry gives the region an advantage over competing cities seeking an MLB franchise.
"The X-factor is our tourism," Eckstein said. "And when MLB sees that, I think we have a great chance to obtain a team."
The advisory board will make a recommendation on the funding request, but the Orange County Board of County Commissioners will make the final decision.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orlando Dreamers.