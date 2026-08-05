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Orlando Dreamers renew push for $975 million in tourism tax funding

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Sports
Published August 5, 2026 10:24 PM EDT
Published August 5, 2026 10:24 PM EDT
Orlando Dreamers renew push for public funding for stadium
Orlando Dreamers renew push for public funding for stadium

Orlando Dreamers renew push for public funding for stadium

The Orlando Dreamers unveiled new renderings of a proposed baseball stadium near SeaWorld as they renewed their request for $975 million in Orange County tourism development tax funding to help build the project. Team officials say the stadium would strengthen Orlando's bid to land a Major League Baseball franchise.

The Brief

    • The Orlando Dreamers are seeking $975 million in tourism tax funding for a proposed MLB stadium near SeaWorld.
    • Developers say the project would create 50,000 jobs, generate $72 billion in economic impact and attract a Major League Baseball team.
    • The Orange County Commission will make the final decision after receiving the advisory board's recommendation.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Dreamers unveiled new renderings Wednesday of a proposed baseball stadium near SeaWorld.

The group behind the Dreamers renewed its request for $975 million in Orange County tourism development tax funding to help bring Major League Baseball to Central Florida.

Local perspective:

Project leaders told a county advisory board the stadium would be backed by $2 billion in private investment and generate an estimated $72 billion in economic impact over 30 years. 

The group also projects the development would create 50,000 permanent jobs and generate about $32 million annually in tourism development tax revenue. Officials said the venue would host concerts and other sporting events in addition to baseball.

"This is going to be a 365 day a year site," Orlando Dreamers co-founder Jim Schnorf said.

The proposed stadium would be built in the Interstate 4 corridor near SeaWorld and include a pedestrian walkway connecting the venue to a planned SunRail station. Schnorf said the location offers "terrific transportation logistics" and called it an ideal site for a major sports venue.

Former Major League Baseball All-Star David Eckstein, who serves as a community advisor for the Dreamers, said Orlando's tourism industry gives the region an advantage over competing cities seeking an MLB franchise.

"The X-factor is our tourism," Eckstein said. "And when MLB sees that, I think we have a great chance to obtain a team."

The advisory board will make a recommendation on the funding request, but the Orange County Board of County Commissioners will make the final decision.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orlando Dreamers.

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