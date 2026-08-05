Orlando Dreamers renew push for $975 million in tourism tax funding

The Brief The Orlando Dreamers are seeking $975 million in tourism tax funding for a proposed MLB stadium near SeaWorld. Developers say the project would create 50,000 jobs, generate $72 billion in economic impact and attract a Major League Baseball team. The Orange County Commission will make the final decision after receiving the advisory board's recommendation.



The Orlando Dreamers unveiled new renderings Wednesday of a proposed baseball stadium near SeaWorld.

The group behind the Dreamers renewed its request for $975 million in Orange County tourism development tax funding to help bring Major League Baseball to Central Florida.

Local perspective:

Project leaders told a county advisory board the stadium would be backed by $2 billion in private investment and generate an estimated $72 billion in economic impact over 30 years.

The group also projects the development would create 50,000 permanent jobs and generate about $32 million annually in tourism development tax revenue. Officials said the venue would host concerts and other sporting events in addition to baseball.

"This is going to be a 365 day a year site," Orlando Dreamers co-founder Jim Schnorf said.

The proposed stadium would be built in the Interstate 4 corridor near SeaWorld and include a pedestrian walkway connecting the venue to a planned SunRail station. Schnorf said the location offers "terrific transportation logistics" and called it an ideal site for a major sports venue.

Former Major League Baseball All-Star David Eckstein, who serves as a community advisor for the Dreamers, said Orlando's tourism industry gives the region an advantage over competing cities seeking an MLB franchise.

"The X-factor is our tourism," Eckstein said. "And when MLB sees that, I think we have a great chance to obtain a team."

The advisory board will make a recommendation on the funding request, but the Orange County Board of County Commissioners will make the final decision.