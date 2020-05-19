Skunk Ape to promote social distancing at Gatorland upon reopening

article

Gatorland wants to reopen soon and they have a creative way to keep people distant.

Gatorland and several other Orlando-area attractions met with the Bringing Back Tourism working group of the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force on Monday about reopening. The attractions expressed that they want to reopen, stating that they have developed operating guidelines and protocols to do so safely. While a date has not officially been set, Gatorland is hoping to reopen by Saturday.

When they reopen, Gatorland said that they are bringing in "its very own social distancing expert" called the "Social Distancing Skunk Ape."

"The Florida Cryptid, knows all about keeping away from others and is perfect for the job. He tends to be more elusive than his cousin, Bigfoot, is 'insistent that you stay distant,' and reminds guests to stay six feet apart," Gatorland said. "He’s also all about keeping your hands clean and sanitizing regularly."

The skunk ape will roam the park to promote social distancing amongst guests. Gatorland will also have social distancing signage and hand sanitizer stations throughout the park.

“Skunk Ape is uniquely qualified on keeping people apart,” says Mark McHugh, Gatorland’s President and CEO, added. “We have kids who watch School of Croc calling Skunk Ape their hero. Our super fans and park guests will learn a lot from him, for sure.”

