Singapore residents rush to get boba tea before tighter COVID-19 restrictions force closure of shops

What lengths would you be willing to go to in order to get your favorite snack or drink in the midst of a pandemic? Some Singaporeans were willing to flout social distancing guidelines to get one of the most popular drinks not only in Asia, but America as well: boba tea.

Video has popped up on Twitter showing extremely long lines of customers waiting to get their last boba tea fix after new restrictions were put into place to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Straits Times, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) announced that all standalone food and beverage outlets selling mostly drinks and snacks, as well as hairdressing and barber shops, will have to shut down until May 4.

This was part of a further measure to define what businesses were deemed essential during Singapore’s circuit breaker, which has been extended until June 1.

So far, 8,014 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Singapore, according to the World Health Organization.

Storyful contributed to this report.