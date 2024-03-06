Simone Biles is coming to Orlando to headline Gold Over America Tour

Simone Biles is heading to Orlando!

Biles, the most decorated American gymnast in history, is part of the Gold Over America Tour that'll be visiting more than 30 U.S. arenas beginning in the fall.

The exhilarating and family-friendly show celebrates world-class gymnastics and will be led by Biles, who has earned 25 medals – 19 being gold – from the World Championship and seven medals from the Olympics.

Photo Credit: Tellem Grody PR

The famed gymnast will also be joined by a squad of team members who will be showcasing their "athletic brilliance" in a pop concert-style show.

In addition to Biles, other gymnasts, including Shilese Jones, Fred Richard, Mélanie Johanna De Jesus Dos Santos, will attend the Kia Center on October 12.

The show is a little over an hour long, and tickets are currently on sale for gymnastics clubs and groups.