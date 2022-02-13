Silver Alert: Deputies search for missing 72-year-old man with dementia

article

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help locate a missing 72-year-old Altoona man with dementia.

Deputies said Gregory Vincent Devon Heverling left his home in Lake County on Friday around 11 a.m. and has not been heard from since.

According to the Sheriff's office, Heverling recently suffered a stroke and is dependent on medication for diabetes. He left driving in a silver 2018 Nissan Versa with Florida tag JTJ Z34.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

