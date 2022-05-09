Si Como No Inn: An adorable nine-room oceanside Florida hotel in Flagler Beach

Would you like a secluded, private beach that looks out to the Atlantic Ocean? Sure, why not? How about a gentle kayak excursion on the intercoastal in the back? Sure, why not.

And between nine adorable unique rooms – that are also affordable? Sure, why not.

Then you probably want to check out the "Si Como No" Inn on A1A in Flagler Beach, which translates to "sure, why not" in Spanish. The little property was built in 1947 and has big charm and color.

Owner Marti Leavines bought the nine-room hotel in 2000. Each room is different with its own theme and quirky name, including "The Catch," "Salty Kisses," "Vitamin Seas," and "The Getaway."

The beach house features its own private balcony that overlooks the West. And there are a host of activities, including kayaking, fishing, surfing, paddleboards, and – of course – the beach.

Rates start at $155 with a two-night minimum required on weekends. The hotel is also pet-friendly ($10 per pet fee).

Where to find it:

So Como No Inn

2480 N Oceanshore Blvd.

Flagler Beach Fl 32136

www.sicomonoinn.com