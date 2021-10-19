Shots heard by police near University of Florida, school says

The University of Florida said that shots were fired near a part of the school on Tuesday.

A public safety account for the University of Florida on Twitter, @UFPublicSafety, tweeted on Tuesday morning that shots were heard by the Gainesville Police Department near the Orthopedics area of the university.

They sent out the alert about an armed person shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday, warning those near the University of Florida to "avoid the area or secure in place if nearby."

In addition, they described the suspect as a black male wearing a white jacket and jeans.

They have since said that the incident occurred off-campus and there is no need to shelter in place.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.