Dispatch: Law enforcement investigating report of shooting at Target in Kissimmee

Multiple law enforcement vehicles have responded to a Target in Kissimmee, Florida Wednesday night, following a report of a shooting at the store, according to Osceola County Sheriff's Office dispatch.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office have not confirmed that a shooting took place or released details on the ongoing situation.

The parking lot to the retail store is blocked off with yellow investigative tape and there are more than a dozen vehicles near the entrance of the store.

There seems to be a focus on a particular vehicle in the parking lot, according to FOX 35's crew at the scene.

A man told FOX 35 that he heard what sounded like gunshots and saw several people apparently running for cover.

The store is located at 4795 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway (US Highway) 192).

