Affidavit: Two men in masks allegedly stealing pizza, Pokemon cards led to shooting at Kissimmee Target

Before Osceola County deputies opened fire outside a Target in Kissimmee Wednesday night, deputies were called to the store to investigate a suspicious vehicle and two people who were suspected of stealing pizza and Pokemon cards inside, according to the charging affidavit.

Deputies responded to the store around 7 p.m. after someone reported two men walking into the Target wearing masks, according to the affidavit. A loss prevention officer reportedly saw the two men putting pizzas and Pokemon cards into a bag, and then walk out.

Once the men walked out of the store, deputies attempted a "takedown" of the two men, which led to a deputy-involved shooting, the documents stated. They do not, however, elaborate on what happened that led to officers needing to fire their weapons.

The two men were transported to the hospital. Both have been charged with petty theft, according to the charging affidavit.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 35 News for updates.