Shooting under investigation in Brevard County, suspect in custody

article

The Brief It occurred near the intersection of Curtis Boulevard and Carlowe Avenue in Port St. John Officials say the incident appears to be isolated, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.



The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred near the intersection of Curtis Boulevard and Carlowe Avenue in Port St. John on Sunday.

According to officials, deputies quickly located and detained the suspected shooter.

Officials say the incident appears to be isolated, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Despite the arrest, residents can expect a significant law enforcement presence in the area as investigators continue processing the scene.