Shooting in Orlando sends one person to the hospital

A shooting overnight has sent one person to the hospital in Orlando.

This happened on West Cypress Street near the intersection of South Orange Blossom Trail early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the victim confronted a known suspect regarding stolen property when the suspect pulled out a firearm and shot him.

The suspect fled the scene. The victim was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Police say the victim is in stable condition.

No suspect information yet. This is a developing story.

