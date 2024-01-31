Expand / Collapse search

2 injured in I-4 shootings in Volusia County, deputies say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 11:07PM
Volusia County
FOX 35 Orlando

Shootings shut down EB I-4 lanes in Volusia County

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident along Interstate 4 that has shut down all eastbound lanes.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting incident along Interstate 4 that left two people injured and resulted in the closure of all eastbound lanes for over two hours on Wednesday evening.

Shortly before 9 p.m., deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office responded to mile marker 112, north of the Saxon Blvd. exit in Deltona. They discovered two victims who were treated for their injuries, a sheriff's office spokesperson confirmed to FOX 35 News. Both were alert and conscious. 

MORE HEADLINES:

A suspect had not been located at the time of the shooting. The eastbound lanes reopened just after 11 p.m. 

No other information was immediately released.  This is a developing story. Check back here and watch Good Day Orlando for updates.