2 injured in I-4 shootings in Volusia County, deputies say

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting incident along Interstate 4 that left two people injured and resulted in the closure of all eastbound lanes for over two hours on Wednesday evening.

Shortly before 9 p.m., deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office responded to mile marker 112, north of the Saxon Blvd. exit in Deltona. They discovered two victims who were treated for their injuries, a sheriff's office spokesperson confirmed to FOX 35 News. Both were alert and conscious.

A suspect had not been located at the time of the shooting. The eastbound lanes reopened just after 11 p.m.

No other information was immediately released.