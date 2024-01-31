Bessman Okafor verdict: Jury recommends death for convicted murderer in resentencing trial

By a vote of 9 to 3, a Florida jury recommended the death penalty for Bessman Okafor in his resentencing trial.

Legislation passed last year and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis ended the requirement for juries to vote unanimously to recommend capital punishment in capital felony cases in order for a judge to sentence a defendant to death. Now, only an 8-juror majority is needed for a death sentence to be imposed by a judge.

Okafor was convicted in the 2012 murder of 19-year-old Alex Zaldivar, who was scheduled to serve as a witness in Okafor’s home invasion trial. He was previously sentenced to death in 2015. However, that sentence was later overturned by the Florida Supreme Court because the vote was not unanimous, as there was one dissenter among the 12 jurors.

Gov. DeSantis subsequently approved the new law that eliminated the need for a unanimous vote, and that resulted in Okafor's resentencing trial.

A jury had been seated in October, but the judge presiding over the resentencing declared a mistrial after a juror reportedly had a conversation with a friend about the case. Kayla De Pena, 26, admitted to lying to the court during a hearing on Jan. 24. She was handcuffed and taken to jail, charged with contempt of court.