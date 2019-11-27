Sheriff's Office: Sergeant chases suspect after witnessing hit and run

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says one of their sergeants witnessed a hit-and-run and then began pursuing the suspect.

According to an incident report, the sergeant says he was sitting in traffic when he saw a driver intentionally run over a pedestrian. Deputies say that driver then took off.

FOX 35 News obtained body camera video of the chase in Deltona. Deputies say the suspect was doing 60 to 70 miles per hour on Saxon Boulevard. He finally stops, and body camera video shows the suspect on the ground before he’s hauled away in handcuffs.

Investigators say 26-year-old Dominque Garvin told them he was in a “driving dispute” with another driver. Garvin told them when the other driver got out of his car and stood in front of his SUV, he got scared and accelerated.

Deputies were not buying it. The report states Garvin was not justified in running the man down. Officials say the victim was checked out on the scene but didn’t want to go to the hospital.

Garvin is facing several charges including aggravated battery and reckless driving.