Orange County Sheriff's Office graduates new teen academy class

The Orange County Sheriff's Office welcomed in a group of teenagers as part of its newest teen academy graduates.

In a graduation ceremony held this weekend, 40 lucky teens were personally congratulated by Orange County Sheriff John Mina, along with senior staff, and took home certificates of completion after the week long session.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office Teen Academy takes place every summer for youths between the ages of 13 to 17.

The teens spend all day at the Orange County Sheriff's Office Central Operations Complex learning about various roles from deputy training to criminal investigations, community policing, specialty units, operational services, special operations and more.

The teen academy is open to any teenager who is considering a career in law enforcement or just wants to learn more about the functions and responsibilities of a law enforcement officer.

To learn more about next year's teen academy or if you're interested in taking part, visit OCSO.com or contact Awilda Mcbryde by calling 407-254-7342 or email awilda.mcbryde2@ocfl.net.