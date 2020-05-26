Sheriff: Woman brandishing gun fatally shot by deputies

article

An Orange County woman was fatally shot by two deputies after they said she pointed a weapon at them during a call late Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies arrived at the 1100 block of Fountain Coin Loop around 4:30 p.m., in response to reports of a battery. The deputies made contact with a victim who said he was struck by a woman, as the result of a disturbance earlier in the day involving his 16-year-old daughter.

"When our deputies went to confront the suspect at her house, she came out of the house with a firearm, pointed it at our deputies," explained Orange County Sheriff John Mina. "We had two deputies who opened fire on the suspect because they were in fear for their lives."

Mina said the deputies rendered aid to the 42-year-old woman before she was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

According to Mina, the deputies have been relieved of duty while the incident is under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The agency will turn over its findings to the State Attorney’s Office for review, and Mina said that once that process is completed, the Sheriff's Office will conduct its own internal investigation.