Sheriff: Teen arrested on murder charge in shooting death of man in Orlando

article

A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 24-year-old man in Orange County.

Jaeden Reid was found in Volusia County and booked into the Volusia County Jail on Monday. He's facing a charge of first degree murder in the death of Dean Demetress Mitchell.

Deputies responded to the 1800 block of Baywood Ave. in Orlando on Aug. 9 about a shooting and found Mitchell who had been shot.

MORE NEWS: $2.5 billion unclaimed in Florida: Check if some belongs to you

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

No other information has been released.

