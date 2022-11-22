$2.5 billion unclaimed in Florida: Check if some belongs to you

There is currently $2.5 billion in Florida waiting to be claimed just in time for the holidays!

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis launched the Holiday Money Hunt this week, encouraging Florida residents to check to see if they have unclaimed money or property.

"Currently, Florida has unclaimed property accounts with a total value of $2.5 billion. CFO Patronis is on a mission to spread holiday cheer and return every last cent back to its rightful owners," according to a press released from his office.

Orlando and Miami have the most cash waiting to be claimed. Below is the breakdown by region:

Pensacola - $57 million available

Panama City - $31 million available

Tallahassee - $41 million available

Jacksonville - $162 million available

Gainesville - $30 million available

Orlando - $391 million available

Tampa/St. Pete - $532 million available

Fort Myers/Naples - $139 million available

West Palm Beach - $294 million available

Miami - $904 million available

The most common types of unclaimed property are dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances and refunds. Unclaimed property also includes contents from abandoned safe deposit boxes in financial institutions.

With inflation rising and money tight, finding some extra cash right before the holidays could really help out struggling families. Patronis said 1 in 5 Floridians have unclaimed property.

"I am excited to kick off the Holiday Money Hunt this holiday season and spread the word about unclaimed property in Florida," Patronis said in a statement. "During the holidays, everyone can use a little extra cash, and an unexpected check from the State of Florida may help make things a little brighter this year."

It only takes a few seconds to find out if you've got unclaimed cash. Visit FLTreasureHunt.gov to start your search.