Sheriff: ‘Survivalist’ on meth kills 4, including infant, fires at deputies before surrendering

Four people were killed, including an infant, and an 11-year-old girl was injured by a self-described survivalist on meth early Sunday morning, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. at North Socrum Loop Road near Fulton Green Road in unincorporated Polk County.

According to Sheriff Judd, a woman called 911 around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday to report a suspicious man in a vehicle. She said the man told her that "God sent me here to speak with one of your daughters."

Deputies arrived within six minutes of the call, but the man and the vehicle were already gone.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, a lieutenant with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was on another call when he heard two volleys of automatic gunfire about two miles away. He notified his deputies to respond to the scene. At the same time, PCSO began getting 911 calls about reports of shots fired and began community-wide active shooter protocols.

As law enforcement approached the area, they saw a truck on fire and heard a popping noise. They saw a man dress in body armor, including a bullet-proof vest, but did not see a gun at the time. As law enforcement approached, the man ran into the house. That’s when officers and deputies heard another volley of gunfire followed by a woman screaming and a baby whimpering.

The lieutenant went to the back of the house where the suspect shot at him. The lieutenant returned fire and got away from the house.

A PCSO helicopter was up and they saw the suspect come out of the house with his hands raised. He was taken into custody and then to Lakeland Regional Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound.

According to Judd, while at the hospital, the suspect jumped up and tried to steal a gun from a Lakeland police officer, but was unsuccessful and subdued.

Inside the home, law enforcement found an 11-year-old girl with multiple gunshot wounds. She told law enforcement that there were three other bodies inside the home before being airlifted to Tampa General Hospital to undergo surgery.

Law enforcement officers found the bodies of a man and a woman and an infant, who was in the woman’s arms dead inside the home. In the house directly behind, they also found the body of another woman. A 10 or 11-year-old who law enforcement was searching for after the shooting was safely located on Sunday morning.

Judd says law enforcement was worried about booby traps when they entered the home and they found blood-stop kits and first-aid kits inside the suspect’s truck. He says the suspect "was ready for battle."

Judd said, "He came out with his hands up and that's why there was no more gunfire. It would be nice if he had come out with a gun and then we would have been able to put a reed of newspaper through him and we'd be having a different conversation right now. But, when someone gives up we take them into custody peacefully. If he had given us the opportunity, we'd have shot him up a lot. But, he didn't because he's a coward. It's easy to shoot innocent children and babies and people in the middle of the night when you've got a gun, but he's not much of a man."

The name of the suspect has not yet been released, but Sheriff Judd says at this moment he doesn't appear to be from Polk County.

"This is God’s country here. The crime rate in this county is at a 49-year low. Crime’s never been this low, but when you get a nutjob like this, statistical data makes no difference. This guy was on dope, on meth, what ‘those people’ think is low-level, non-violent meth- there’s your sign," Sheriff Judd stated.

Sheriff Judd added that at this time, they do not know if there is a connection between the suspect and the victims. Investigators do not know why he showed up at the home twice within nine hours.

"Crazy people with guns are dangerous," commented Sheriff Judd. "Good people with guns keep crazy people with guns at bay and our deputies and police officers were the good people with guns tonight."

The shooting is under investigation, but PCSO does not believe there are additional victims at this time.

Sheriff Judd has another press conference planned for Sunday afternoon, where he will release more details.

