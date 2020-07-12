Sheriff Mike Chitwood says his deputies will honor every fallen law enforcement officer in the country

article

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood is instituting a new policy every time a law enforcement officer is killed in the line of duty in the United States.

Sheriff Chitwood took to social media on Sunday after Texas police officers Ismael Chavez and Edelmiro Garza were killed over the weekend while responding to a domestic violence call.

Sheriff Chitwood said in the post, "Effective immediately, when a Law Enforcement Officer is killed in the line of duty anywhere in this great country we will wear our mourning crepes over our badges for five consecutive days. All Sheriff's Office installations will fly the American flag at half staff during this mourning period. The Volusia Sheriff's Office Facebook page will pay tribute to our fallen brothers or sisters and their families during this period of remembrance."

In the post, Sheriff Chitwood said his deputies will begin wearing their mourning crepes Monday morning and conclude Friday in honor of Officer Ismael Chavez and Officer Edelmiro Garza.