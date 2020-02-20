Sheriff: Man kills woman, 2 boys before taking his own life inside Chuluota home

article

During a media briefing on Thursday evening, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said deputies entered a home on Corner Glen Drive, as part of a well-being check. Inside the home, they discovered the bodies of a man and a woman in their late 30s and two boys, one middle school-aged and one high school-aged.

"Our preliminary investigation revealed that the adult male shot his family members...and then shot himself," the sheriff said.

Mina said the man found inside the home was an employee with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, assigned to Orlando International Airport. He described the other occupants of the home as "family members."

"We were notified by Customs and Border Protection officers when they hadn't heard from their employee," Mina explained, "but in our own follow-up, we learned that some of the other family members had not been seen, so based on that information, we decided to make entry into the house and that's when we found the family."

The identities of the victims were not immediately released.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the deceased," Mina added.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.