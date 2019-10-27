Sheriff: Human remains found are of missing mom Nicole Montalvo

On Sunday, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office held a news conference to say the human remains found on a property in St. Cloud were indeed those of missing mom Nicole Montalvo.

The sheriff's office didn't go into detail on whether any officials suspects have been named in the case.

In the news conference, the sheriff said the investigation is now a murder investigation.

Montalvo's remains were found on Friday on the property of a home on the 3900 block of Hixon Avenue.

Montalvo was reported missing on Wednesday, but was last seen on Monday when she dropped off her son with the child's father, Christopher Otero-Rivera, around 5 p.m. at the same home.

Otero-Rivera and his father, Angel Luis Rivera, were both arrested on Friday afternoon on unrelated charges.

Advertisement

Otero-Rivera was arrested for violation of probation and his father was arrested on charges related to being a registered felon.

Neither of the men have been charged in Montalvo's death.

Otero-Rivera went before a judge for his first appearance for a violation of probation in Osceola County on Saturday.

The judge held him on no bond and told him to come back to court on Sunday to check the status of his probation.

Deputies said Otero-Rivera was arrested last year, accused of robbery, kidnapping and aggravated assault involving Montalvo.

Authorities said there is a history of domestic violence between the two.

According to court documents, just two weeks ago, Montalvo wrote a judge requesting that an order of protection be dropped.

Montalvo and Otero-Rivera filed for divorce on Feb. 4, but were still not legally divorced, according to authorities.