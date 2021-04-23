Sheriff: Group opened fire on man inside parked car in DeLand neighborhood

Authorities in Volusia County are investigating after they said a man was shot multiple times in DeLand.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says, around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a call of shots fired along W. Ida Street.

Investigators said a man was in a parked vehicle when a group of men with shirts covering their heads approached him and opened fire. The sheriff said the victim tried to flee but the group chased him down.

"He jumped from the vehicle and ran, and they followed him and continued shooting" Sheriff Chitwood explained. "Right now, this is in the very early stages of the investigation."

The condition of the shooting victim was not immediately known.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 386-943-VCSO (8276).