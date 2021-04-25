$50,000 reward offered in 27-year-old cold case on murdered Florida teen

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office announced that a $50,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a 15-year-old girl after she stepped off her school bus in April 1994.

They said that Laralee Spear was abducted, shot, and killed on April 25th, 1994 near a burned-down home about a quarter-mile away from her family's home on Deerfoot Road outside of DeLand.

"It’s believed her killer took her shortly after she got off the bus around 3:15 p.m. at her stop at Deerfoot Road and Spring Garden Avenue," the Sheriff's Office said.

The victim's mother reportedly called 911 to report her daughter missing around 4:05 p.m. Deputies were at the scene within minutes and an Air One pilot spotted her body near the abandoned structure around 5:35 p.m.

The case has remained unsolved for 27 years now. It is said that Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood and the Major Case Unit met again with the FBI to discuss any new technology or techniques that could be used to pursue a new break in the case.

"No family deserves to experience what Laralee’s family has been through for all these years," Sheriff Chitwood said. "If anyone out there has information that could help bring this innocent girl’s killer or killers to justice, now is the time to clear your conscience and come forward."

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Major Case Unit via email at ColdCaseUnitTips@vcso.us or call 386-254-1537.

